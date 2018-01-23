App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jan 23, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crompton Greaves Q3 net profit up 28% at Rs 69 cr

Revenue from the electrical consumer durable business during the quarter stood at Rs 611.69 crore, lighting products business contributed Rs 326.50 crore during the period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (CGCEL) today reported a 27.9 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 69.50 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.35 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, CGCEL said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 944.81 crore. It was Rs 909.64 crore in the year-ago period.

"The last quarter has seen things gradually settling down post GST implementation in Q2 and addressing of any teething issues that accompanied it," CGCEL Managing Director Shantanu Khosla said.

While revenue from the electrical consumer durable business during the quarter stood at Rs 611.69 crore, lighting products business contributed Rs 326.50 crore during the period.

The company's stock closed 1.51 per cent up at Rs 265 apiece on BSE today.

tags #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd #Results

most popular

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Budget 2018: Top 20 stocks which could see some action on February 1 on Dalal Street

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Asia stocks rise as end to US government shutdown buoys Wall Street, dollar steady

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Union Budget could look at tax implications for smooth insolvency resolutions

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.