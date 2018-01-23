Crompton Greaves Q3 net profit up 28% at Rs 69 cr

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (CGCEL) today reported a 27.9 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 69.50 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.35 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, CGCEL said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 944.81 crore. It was Rs 909.64 crore in the year-ago period.

"The last quarter has seen things gradually settling down post GST implementation in Q2 and addressing of any teething issues that accompanied it," CGCEL Managing Director Shantanu Khosla said.

While revenue from the electrical consumer durable business during the quarter stood at Rs 611.69 crore, lighting products business contributed Rs 326.50 crore during the period.

The company's stock closed 1.51 per cent up at Rs 265 apiece on BSE today.