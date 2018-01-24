Container Corporation Q3 net rises 55% to Rs 289 cr

Container Corporation of India Ltd today reported 55.42 percent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 289.08 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 185.99 crore in the year-ago period, Container Corporation Of India said in a BSE filing.

Its total income increased to Rs 1,712.22 crore from Rs 1,398.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, the filing said.

The firm's total expenses were at Rs 1,293.49 crore as against Rs 1,145.98 crore.