Jan 11, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Corp Q3 net profit down 4.5% at Rs 55 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 57.79 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Corp said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG firm Bajaj Corp today reported a 4.55 per cent decline in its standalone net profit at Rs 55.16 crore for the quarter ended December, on account of higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 57.79 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Bajaj Corp said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review, however, increased 5.92 per cent at Rs 212.53 crore as against Rs 200.65 crore in the year ago period.

Expenses during the October-December period stood at Rs 142.38 crore compared to Rs 127.18 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share of Re 1 each for the financial year.

Bajaj Corp stock was trading 3.10 per cent up at Rs 511.05 apiece in the afternoon trade on BSE today.

tags #Bajaj Corp #earnings #Q33 #Results

