Axis Bank gains 2% post Q3 show; brokerages upbeat, raise targets

Shares of Axis Bank gained 2 percent intraday on Tuesday as investors cheered the bank’s December quarter financial performance.

The bank’s earnings beat analyst expectations, with improvement in asset quality performance.

Profit during the quarter grew by 25.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 726.4 crore despite fall in other income & operating income, driven by lower provisions and higher net interest income.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 9.2 percent to Rs 4,731.52 crore compared to Rs 4,333.73 crore in year-ago, with strong loan growth at 21 percent YoY.

Asset quality improved during the quarter as gross non-performing assets (as a percentage of gross advances) declined to 5.28 percent from 5.90 percent in previous quarter and net NPAs were lower at 2.56 percent from 3.12 percent QoQ.

The bank said slippages declined 50 percent sequentially, with corporate slippages at Rs 2,980 crore and net slippage (before write-offs) in retail and SME at Rs 599 crore and Rs 166 crore, respectively.

Brokerages remain upbeat about the stock, but also highlighted that slippages could remain elevated ahead.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 720

Nomura said that core PPOP was marginally ahead of estimates and there was no negative surprise. Valuations at 1.8x undermining for +15% ROE.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 595

Credit Suisse has cut FY18 EPS estimate on lower NII and other income. While slippages were lower on QoQ basis, but they remain elevated, it said, adding that RoEs may remain at 14% even in FY20.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 730

CLSA expects earnings to normalise from FY19. For this quarter, the numbers missed estimates on the back of higher provisions. A key positive was the 9% QoQ decline in NPLs. It has now cut earnings estimates due to higher credit costs.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 670

Deutsche Bank said that slippages & credit costs may remain elevated for a few quarters. It is expecting a strong turnaround in performance from FY19. It has slightly cut FY18 estimates, but maintain FY19/20 estimates.

Brokerage: Emkay | Rating: Downgrade to Reduce | Target: Rs 591

The brokerage said that while profit beat estimates, there was no operational surprise. Adjusted for divergence, slippages may stay elevated, it said, adding that stressed asset resolution a key upside risk.

Brokerage: IDFC Sec | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 605

IDFC Sec has cut earnings for FY18/19. Further, continued increase in BB portfolio is a matter of concern. It expects bad loans to drag over several quarters.

At 09:26 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 622.85, up Rs 11.80, or 1.93 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 624.00.