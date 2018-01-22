Asian Paints Q3 net profit up 16% at Rs 567 cr

Asian Paints today reported a 15.92 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 567.21 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 489.31 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,317.15 crore as against Rs 4,315.31 crore in the October-December period last fiscal.

"The decorative paint business in India registered single digit volume growth in the current quarter," Asian Paints Managing Director and CEO K B S Anand said adding that in the international markets, units in Bangladesh, Oman, Bahrain and Nepal witnessed good growth.

Total expenses during the quarter was Rs 3,475.12 crore compared to Rs 3,610.56 crore in the year ago period.

Its stock closed 1.40 percent down at Rs 1,176.70 apiece on the BSE.