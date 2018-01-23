Asian Paints falls 2% as Q3 revenue comes below expectations

Shares of Asian Paints fell around 2 percent intraday on Tuesday as investors could have reacted negatively to the company’s revenue figures.

The company reported a 15.92 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 567.21 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 489.31 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Asian Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,317.15 crore as against Rs 4,315.31 crore in the October-December period last fiscal.

Brokerages have highlighted that the revenues were below estimates and that the earnings were lower than historical trends.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Underperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,100

The global research firm said that volume growth was much lower than historical trends. It has lowered earnings by 3-4 percent and said that the firm must take a price hike to stem margin decline.

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 1,080

The global financial services firm observed that the company’s revenue offtake has been disappointing. Further, it said that the market share appears to be negative amongst organised players. Geographically, South India appears to be a pressure point once again.

At 12:52 hrs Asian Paints was quoting at Rs 1,163.60, down Rs 13.10, or 1.11 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,178.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,157.45.