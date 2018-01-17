App
Jan 17, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Power Q3 loss widens sharply to Rs 1,291 cr on dismal operational performance

Revenue from operations during the quarter declined 10.8 percent to Rs 4,844.5 crore, compared to Rs 5,431.5 crore in same quarter last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Power, one of the largest power generation companies, disappointed analysts with third quarter earnings on Friday as consolidated net loss widened sharply to Rs 1,291 crore, from Rs 668 crore loss in year-ago.

Revenue from operations during the quarter declined 10.8 percent to Rs 4,844.5 crore, compared to Rs 5,431.5 crore in same quarter last year.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) plunged 44.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 728 crore and margin contracted sharply by 900 basis points to 15 percent for quarter ended December 2017.

"EBITDA was lower due to arrears of transmission charges of Rs 287 crore not pertaining to the quarter, and lower fixed capacity charge revenue due to lower billed availability," the company said.

Average plant load factor achieved during the quarter was 58 percent, lower compared to 69 percent in year-ago.

"Lower plant load factor during the quarter was as a result of lower domestic coal availability at Tiroda and Kawai and forced outage at Udupi, as well as scheduled maintenance," Adani Power said.

The company further said the board of directors today approved setting up 1600 MW supercritical power plant at Jharkhand.

At 15:20 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 41.00, down Rs 1.25, or 2.96 percent on the BSE.

