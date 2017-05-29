App
May 29, 2017 07:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Wellness Q4 net profit up by 9% at Rs 30 crore

The total income stood at Rs 130.51 crore for the quarter under review, up 13.90 per cent, as against Rs 114.68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Zydus Wellness reported a 9.3 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 30.32 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.73 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company said its sugar substitute, Sugar Free, maintained the number one position with a 94.5 per cent market share.

