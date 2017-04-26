App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 26, 2017 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zensar Technologies Q4 net down 84% to Rs 10.73 cr

Mid-sized software services firm Zensar Technologies today reported an 84.44 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.73 crore for the March quarter.

The Pune-headquartered firm had posted a net profit of Rs 68.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income from operations fell by 0.12 percent to Rs 743.77 crore in the January-March period last fiscal from Rs 744.71 crore in the same quarter of 2015-16.

In a separate filing, Zensar said its board has recommended final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the year 2016-17.

Shares of the company were trading 8 percent lower at Rs 843.50 apiece on BSE.

tags #Results #Zensar Technologies

