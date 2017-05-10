May 10, 2017 10:00 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Zee Entertainment Q4FY17 PAT seen up 22% at Rs 317 crore: Poll
Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises will come out with its Q4FY17 (Jan-March) numbers today. The company's net profits is expected to be increase by 22 percent at Rs 317 crore, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.
Meanwhile, the revenue of the company is seen down 1 percent at Rs 1519 crore.
The operating profit (EBIDTA) is expected to rise by 5 percent at Rs 435 crore and margins may rise to 29 percent.
Key factors to watch
- Advertisement revenue growth expected to be 1.5 percent to 2 percent, which are impacted by higher base and sports business only for 2 months and weak international revenues
- FMCG players also have cut advertising spends
- Subscription revenues down 4-6 percent due to absence of sports business in March and higher base
- Note: Sports business revenues were around Rs 600 crore in FY16
Rs 300 crore of sports revenues is subscription