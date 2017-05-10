App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 10, 2017 10:00 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Zee Entertainment Q4FY17 PAT seen up 22% at Rs 317 crore: Poll

The revenue of the company is seen down 1 percent at Rs 1519 crore.

Zee Entertainment Q4FY17 PAT seen up 22% at Rs 317 crore: Poll

Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises will come out with its Q4FY17 (Jan-March) numbers today. The company's net profits is expected to be increase by 22 percent at Rs 317 crore, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, the revenue of the company is seen down 1 percent at Rs 1519 crore.

The operating profit (EBIDTA) is expected to rise by 5 percent at Rs 435 crore and margins may rise to 29 percent.

Key factors to watch

  • Advertisement revenue growth expected to be 1.5 percent to 2 percent, which are impacted by higher base and sports business only for 2 months and weak international revenues

  • FMCG players also have cut advertising spends

  • Subscription revenues down 4-6 percent due to absence of sports business in March and higher base

  • Note: Sports business revenues were around Rs 600 crore in FY16
    Rs 300 crore of sports revenues is subscription

tags #Result Poll #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.