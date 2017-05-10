Zee Entertainment Q4FY17 PAT seen up 22% at Rs 317 crore: Poll

Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises will come out with its Q4FY17 (Jan-March) numbers today. The company's net profits is expected to be increase by 22 percent at Rs 317 crore, according to a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

Meanwhile, the revenue of the company is seen down 1 percent at Rs 1519 crore.

The operating profit (EBIDTA) is expected to rise by 5 percent at Rs 435 crore and margins may rise to 29 percent.