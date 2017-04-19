App
Apr 19, 2017 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank Q4 profit, NII beat estimates, margin expands but asset quality worsens

Posts profits of Rs 914.1 crore for March quarter, but net NPAs rise to Rs 1,072.3 crore against Rs 342.5 crore.

Moneycontrol News

Private sector lender Yes Bank reported better than expected net profit of Rs 914.1 crore for the March quarter, while its net interest income was reported at Rs 1,639.7 crore. However, the bank’s net non-performing assets grew substantially to Rs 1,072.3 crore against Rs 342.5 crore in the previous quarter.

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, profit was seen rising 27.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 896.3 crore during the quarter. Meanwhile, the net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, was likely to grow 28.6 percent to Rs 1,596.4 crore.

More details to follow...

