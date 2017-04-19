App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 19, 2017 10:59 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Yes Bank Q4 profit, net interest income may jump 28%, NIM seen healthy

Provisions are expected to remain elevated but asset quality may be under control.

Private sector lender Yes Bank is expected to report healthy set of earnings in the quarter ended March 2017. Profit is seen rising 27.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 896.3 crore during the quarter.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, may grow 28.6 percent to Rs 1,596.4 crore compared with Rs 1,241.4 crore in same quarter last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out for

Loan growth is expected at 25-30 percent levels.

Analysts expect net interest margin to remain at healthy levels due to low cost fund flow & fund raising of USD 640 million during the quarter.

Provisions are expected to remain elevated but asset quality may be under control.

tags #Result Poll #Yes Bank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.