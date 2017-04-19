Yes Bank Q4 profit, net interest income may jump 28%, NIM seen healthy

Private sector lender Yes Bank is expected to report healthy set of earnings in the quarter ended March 2017. Profit is seen rising 27.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 896.3 crore during the quarter.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, may grow 28.6 percent to Rs 1,596.4 crore compared with Rs 1,241.4 crore in same quarter last fiscal, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Key things to watch out for

Loan growth is expected at 25-30 percent levels.

Analysts expect net interest margin to remain at healthy levels due to low cost fund flow & fund raising of USD 640 million during the quarter.

Provisions are expected to remain elevated but asset quality may be under control.