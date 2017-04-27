Worst is perhaps behind Axis Bank, but take-off may have to wait for some quarters

Moneycontrol Research

Axis Bank ended a rather difficult year on a much better note which sets the stage for an improved fiscal year 2018, probably on the back of a system-wide resolution of some of the troubled assets. A more decisive take-off in FY19 is likely when the bank starts growing without the issues of bad assets weighing on it.

The significant underperformance of the stock in the past one year provides investors with an opportunity to look at this high quality franchise at a more reasonable valuation in an otherwise overheated market.

Coming to the fourth quarter performance, while the reported profit declined 43 percent on the back of 120 percent rise in provisions, the relevant figure to look at is the sequential (quarter-on-quarter) performance as the worsening asset quality picture came to the fore in the second quarter.

The sequential jump in profitability was driven by core earnings with net interest income (difference between interest earnings and expenses) growing by 19 percent as net advances jumped 7 percent over the previous quarter and the net interest margin improved by 40 basis points to 3.83 percent. The improvement, however, in margin is transitory helped to a large extent (29 basis points) by interest reversal and a little (13 basis points) by lower cost of funds.

The key driver for the sequential profitability improvement was lower provisions, thanks to the stability in asset quality. The bank has improved its provision coverage ratio to 65 percent while reporting lower headline NPL numbers.

Over the last couple of quarters, the focus of investors has shifted to asset quality from core performance for justifiable reasons and the same beckons our attention.

While the gross slippage for the quarter was at Rs 4,811 crore (Rs 4,560 crore in the previous quarter), net slippage was much lower at Rs 2,077 crore – the figure apparently was distorted owing to a cement account of Rs 1,661 crore (the same group that we have seen in the result of its peers) that initially slipped but was later upgraded during the quarter on recovery of Rs 300 crore.

But the initial slippage and later upgradation seems to have optically distorted the reported numbers. As per RBI guidelines, a provision of 25 percent has been taken on this exposure and this asset continues to be a part of the bank’s watch list.

Aside from the reported financials, there were several green shoots that become visible.

Albeit the challenges, the core business appears to be on track. Both advances and deposits growth outperformed the system by a margin in FY17, growing at 10.1 percent and 15.8 percent, respectively. In fact, in the last quarter of FY17, while demonetisation may have impacted the 12 percent sequential growth in deposits, the 7.5 percent growth in advances points to the bank getting back to the mode of expansion meaningfully. For FY18, too, the bank expects to outperform the system growth by at least 5 percent.

Not just the headline growth numbers, the quality of growth is comforting. The growth in advances has been fuelled by retail (grew by 21 percent) and small & medium enterprises (grew by 9.6 percent) while the corporate book was flat. The share of retail now stands at 45 percent.

The book has been de-risked substantially – 85 percent of new corporate sanctions are rated A or above and around 66 percent of the outstanding corporate book also belongs to this category.

On the liability side, the low-cost deposits grew much faster at 21 percent and constitutes 51 percent of total deposits. In a regime of MCLR-based loans, lower cost of funds with a superior liability profile should help the bank stand in good stead.

Factoring in the pressure on rates owing to system liquidity and its own slippage linked interest reversal, Axis has nevertheless guided to a 20 basis points decline in net interest margin from the level of 3.67 percent in FY17.

On the asset quality front corporate slippage outside the watch list was down to 17 percent in the quarter from 30 percent in the previous quarter. The watch list that stood at 6.2 percent of assets at the beginning of the year, now stands reduced to 2.2 percent of assets at Rs 9,436 crore. During the year, 84 percent of corporate slippages originated from the watch list.

Hence, it will not be an unrealistic assumption that in FY18, the slippage will not be much beyond the watch list. The bank has guided to a credit cost (provision to total assets) in the range of 1.75-2.25 percent against the actual credit cost of 2.82 percent in FY17.

As the exhibit suggests there has been a marginal reduction in the quantum under problematic accounts while the bank has also made some sale to asset reconstruction companies.

In terms of disclosure, the management has clearly articulated the deviations in banks’ NPL recognition and provisioning from the RBI. Of the total quantum of Rs 9,478 crore-Rs 7071 crore (that were part of the watch list) had slipped into NPA in the first nine months and the remaining Rs 2,407 crore remains standard.

The Board of the bank will also recommend doing higher standard asset provisioning in sectors they deem necessary. Their funded exposure to telecom is around 1.1 percent of advances. Axis has added Rs 100 crore to contingency provision in the quarter in light of the RBI guidelines.

What should investors do with the stock?

While the management recognises the multiple headwinds that might not permit an exact repeat of the much improved Q4FY17 performance in the following quarters, overall we feel the worst seems to be behind this bank. Investors nevertheless may have to wait for a few more quarters to savour the take-off of the bank on the back of improved loan mix, even stronger liability profile and reduced asset quality concerns.

The stock at 2.5X adjusted book for FY18 is at a discount to its peers in the space who are relatively insulated from the NPL problem. Given the likely improved outlook, investors should look for an accumulation opportunity. In addition to the gradual improvement in financial performance, the SUUTI stake sale (11.48 percent holding) buzz in FY18 will keep heightened interest in the stock.