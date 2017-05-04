App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 04, 2017 08:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wockhardt Q4 net loss widens to Rs 174.72 cr

Drug firm Wockhardt today reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 174.72 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of Brexit and subdued business in the US, UK markets.

Wockhardt Q4 net loss widens to Rs 174.72 cr

Drug firm Wockhardt today reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 174.72 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of Brexit and subdued business in the US, UK markets.

The company had posted a net loss after taxes, non controlling interest and share of profit (loss) of associates of Rs 5.38 crore, Wockhardt said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated net sales of the company's stood at Rs 863.53 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,010.25 crore for the same period year ago.

For the fiscal year ended March 2017, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 195.72 crore. It had posted a net profit of Rs 250.72 crore for the same period year ago.

Consolidated net sales of the company stood at Rs 4,014.61 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2017. It was Rs 4,453.22 crore for the previous fiscal.

"The company's performance during the quarter was affected by subdued business in the US and UK market, continued impact on account of Brexit and remediation costs," Wockhardt said.

The company's board has approved raising of additional capital by way of one or more public or private offerings including through a Qualified Institutions Placement to investors through an issuance of equity shares or other eligible securities for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, it added.

Shares of Wockhardt today closed at Rs 715.10 per scrip on BSE, up 0.86 percent from its previous close.

tags #Results #Wockhardt

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.