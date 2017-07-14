App
Jul 14, 2017 12:17 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

With smooth rollout of GST, volumes will start coming back: MCX

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Mrugank M Paranjape, MD & CEO of Multi Commodity Exchange of India spoke about the results and his outlook for the company.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Mrugank M Paranjape, MD & CEO of Multi Commodity Exchange of India spoke about the first quarter results and outlook going forward.

“We were engaging with everybody in the market to see why we aren’t seeing the growth that we were hoping to see. The general feedback that we had was stocking levels were low, people were waiting for goods and services tax (GST) implementation and once GST went through, we would see an uptick. First ten days of July were heartening for us. GST went through very well with us, at the same time the volumes have gone up” he said.

The whole market was waiting for the rollout of GST, to end the uncertainty and with the smooth rollout, volumes will start coming back, he added.

