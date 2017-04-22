Wipro Q4 PAT may dip 4% to Rs 2031.5 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Wipro to report net profit at 2031.5 crore down 4% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to be flat at Rs 13623.4 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 4 percent Q-o-Q (down 11 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 2222 crore.

