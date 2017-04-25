Wipro net profit rises marginally; Top 10 key takeaways from Q4 results 

Kshitij Anand

Moneycontrol News

Wipro reported its results for the quarter ended March 31 which was ahead of analysts’ estimates with respect to IT segment rupee revenue and margins, but reported muted growth in consolidated net profit.

Wipro closed 0.5 percent higher at Rs 494.30 on the NSE, and could well open flat when trading resumes on Wednesday largely on account of muted guidance.

“We delivered revenues within the guidance range in our fourth quarter,” said Abidali Z Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board.

“We are confident that the recovery in Energy & Utilities and our demonstrated strength in Digital will help us improve our growth trajectory during the course of the current financial year,” he said.

We have collated a list of top 10 takeaways from Wipro Q4 results:

Profitability

Wipro reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,267 crore for the quarter ended March 31 compared to Rs 2,257.30 crore reported in the year-ago period while on a sequential basis, it rose 7.2 percent.

IT services revenue

Revenue from IT services rose 4.7 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 13,402 crore which was higher than the CNBC-TV18 estimate of 13,090 core. Wipro reported Rs 12,796.80 crore in the year-ago period.

IT services profits grew marginally to Rs 2,526.90 crore for the quarter ended March 31 compared to Rs2,517.90 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest & tax grew marginally to Rs 2,526.90 crore but was higher than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 2,324 crore.

Non-GAAP constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue in dollar terms grew 1.7 percent sequentially and 5.2 percent on a YoY basis.

Azim Premji reappointed

Azim Premji was re-appointed as Chairman and Managing Director for a period of 2 years from July 31, 2017, subject to approval of members of the company.

Increase in Authorised Share Capital

The board of directors recommended an increase in authorise share capital of the company from Rs 610 crore to Rs 1126.5 crore by the creation of additional 258.25 crore equity share of Rs 2 each.

Outlook for the Quarter ending June 2017

Wipro expects Revenues from our IT Services business to be in the range of $1,915 million to $1,955 million.

Sale of Eco Energy

Wipro completed the sale of its EcoEnergy division on March 1, 2017. The impact of the sale of EcoEnergy division is reflected in the financials for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2017, uncertainties around regulatory changes relating to the Affordable Care Act have led to a revision in estimates of revenue and earnings of HealthPlan Services. The net effect of the above events were 70 basis points favorable to margins in the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Board recommends a bonus issue of 1:1

The Board of Directors recommends issue of bonus shares to shareholders (including to ADS holders) in the ratio of one equity share for every one equity share held as on the record date to be decided, subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot. The Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares around July 2017.

Growth in Business Units

Manufacturing and Technology grew by 5.3 percent on a quarter-on-quarter on a reported currency basis. Finance solutions grew 4.4 percent QoQ on a reported currency basis.

Geographies

Europe grew by 6.4 percent QoQ while America grew 1.4 percent QoQ on a reported currency basis. On the other hand, India and middle-east business fell marginally to 9.9 percent. APAC and other emerging markets also shrunk on a QoQ basis to 10.8 percent.

Employee Count