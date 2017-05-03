App
May 03, 2017 11:18 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Will try to maintain growth rate at 30-35% till 2020: RBL Bank

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Vishwavir Ahuja, MD & CEO, RBL Bank spoke about the results and his outlook for the company. "Our general long-term guidance is to grow between 30 percent and 35 percent every year and based on our vision 2020, indications that we gave last year at the time of initial public offering (IPO) that up until 2020 we should try and maintain annual growth rate in that range", he said.

Bank’s growth is planned on the basis of an organic strategy across multiple business segments, he added.

Speaking about net interest margins (NIMs) he said, the average for the year is close to 3.4 percent. He expects to maintain margins in that range as well to maintain a very strong growth trajectory.

The bank is thinking to raise capital in Q2 of FY18, he further mentioned.

