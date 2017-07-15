App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Jul 15, 2017 06:23 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Will Jubilant Foodworks see a pick up following poor Q4FY17?

Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 say that the company could post a 6 percent rise in net profit to Rs 20.1 crore, while its income could rise to Rs 647.5 crore.

Will Jubilant Foodworks see a pick up following poor Q4FY17?

Jubilant Foodworks, which had a disastrous last quarter of FY17, could post a 6 percent rise in net profit for June quarter at Rs 20.1 crore, according to a poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18. The total income could rise 6.3 percent at Rs 647.5 crore, against Rs 608.9 crore.

Meanwhile, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation could soar 16.6 percent at Rs 67.3 crore against Rs 57.7 crore, while the operating margin could be seen at 10.4 percent.

The key thing to watch out could be the same store sales growth, which had seen a sharp fall of negative 7.5 percent in the previous quarter. In the June quarter, analysts expect it to be 2.9 percent. Also, investors could watch out for store additions as it is likely to open 10-12 stores in Q1.

The June quarter is a very important one for the company due to a combination of 6 factors.

1) First result under Pratik Pota’s management

2) Last quarter was the worst quarter for the company

3) The company had started giving everyday value against strong promotional discounts

4) IPL & summer vacations during the quarter, which are seen as usually high consumption period

5) The company’s tremendous focus on store rationalization & cost control

6) Stable raw material prices

tags #Jubilant Foodworks #Result Poll

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.