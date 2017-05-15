When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala grilled Titan top brass after muted Q4 results

Moneycontrol News

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala of RARE Enterprises who holds close to 9 percent stake in Titan Company along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala expressed his concerns about flat margin as well as the poor payout ratio. The company announced a dividend of Rs 2.6 per share or 30 percent payout, ex-DDT compared to Rs 2.2/share announced in FY2016.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 6.96 percent or 6,17,60,645 shares in Titan Company while Jhunjhunwala Rekha Rakesh owns 1.6 percent or 1,42,65,575 shares in the company.

Jewellery and watches maker Titan Company on Friday reported its fourth quarter profit which was below analysts’ estimates at Rs 200.7 crore, a growth of 7.4 percent compared to Rs 186.9 crore posted in the same quarter last fiscal.

According to an average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, profit was estimated at Rs 225 crore on revenue of Rs 3,143 crore.

Operating profit during the quarter jumped 30.2 percent to Rs 272 crore but margin contracted 80 basis points to 7.9 percent compared with the year-ago period. Earnings barring revenue missed analysts' expectations. Operating profit was expected at Rs 319 crore and margin at 10 percent for the quarter.

Speaking in an earnings con call, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala asked some hard-hitting questions as to why there is fluctuation in margins as well as net profit growth. Titan reported EBITDA margins of 7.9 percent for the quarter ended March compared to 8.7 percent reported in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

For the watch segment, Titan reported an EBIT margin of 41 percent on a year-on-year basis but it was down 77 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, Ambit Capital said in a report. For the Jewellery segment, margins slipped by 12 percent on a YoY basis and by about 4% on QoQ basis.

Replying to the query, S Ravi Kant, CEO, watches and accessories, Titan said that investors should track profits at the end of the year and not track it sequentially (EBIT margin). In the March quarter, EBIT margin slipped in low single digit which was largely on account of high advertising spend due to new product launches.

In order to drive growth, the company increased its advertising spends by 43 percent in Q4. At the end of the year, the EBIT margin of the watch division is a double digit number compared to 8 percent last year.

To this, Jhunjhunwala said that he is not happy with the EBIT margin. Most of the big brands in India have an EBIT margin of 18-19 percent.

S Subramaniam of Titan Company said that margins are recovering after slipping below 10 percent through a combination of premiumisation and cost compression.

Commenting on the margins on the watch, eyewear division, Ravi Kant said that double-digit margins should come by this year as most of the things that needed to be done are done. “We closed out a lot of loss-making stores and converted a lot of companies into a franchise. And, as we achieve scale, we hopeful to see good margins into the eyewear division,” he said.

Brokerage View:

Most global brokerage firms such as JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley maintain their neutral rating on the stock while Deutsche Bank recommends a buy while CLSA who maintains an outperform rating has the most aggressive target price of Rs555, which translates into an upside of 16 percent from current levels.

Ambit Capital maintains a sell recommendation on Titan with a target price of Rs 441 which translates into a downside of over 7 percent from current levels. Kotak Institutional Equities has a reduce rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430.