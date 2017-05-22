What should investors do with SBI shares — Buy on dips, book profits or exit?

Moneycontrol News

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported better than expected results on a standalone basis where its profit more than doubled but on a consolidated basis, the largest public sector bank has made a loss of Rs 390 crore for the full year.

Most global brokerage firms such as CLSA, Jefferies, BofA-ML, Citi, Deutsche Bank, and Nomura maintain a buy rating on the stock with a 12-month target price of up to Rs 385 which translates into an upside of nearly 30 percent from current levels.

Even though clouds of the rise in non-performing assets still looms on SBI, global brokerage firms keep a leap of faith and maintain their buy recommendation. Investors who are long in the stock should remain invested while if somebody wants to put fresh money then wait for dips.

Seven banks which merged with SBI – Dena Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank and UCO Bank- reported losses in the fourth quarter. Their gross NPAs (non-performing assets) range between 14 percent and 22 percent, said a report.

"Stand-alone bank performance was in line, but associate banks had slippages of 4.5% leading to cumulative net slippage of 15 percent of loans in FY17, which is a negative surprise," said a Nomura report.

“Associate bank asset quality will clearly come as a negative surprise, as we estimate associate bank total stress including FY17 write-offs at over 22 percent of loans compared to SBI at 11 percent of loans,” it said.

The standalone profit more than doubled but it was still below some analyst’ estimates. Operating earnings excluding treasure beat by 9 percent due to topline and core fee income.

“What could potentially surprise is monetization of SBI’s stakes in subsidiaries and strength in its balance sheet when the merger of associate banks is fully consummated,” BofA-ML said in a report.

“SBI is one of a few well-capitalized government banks vs. most others and has largest distribution and customer base and has a big room for cross-selling, which should feed in its cost efficiencies,” it said.

The global investment bank reiterate buy on SBI which is also its top pick in government bank space. BofA-ML raised target price on SBI from Rs340 earlier to Rs385 which translates into an upside of nearly 30 percent from current levels.

The key positive from SBI’s results was that the standalone delinquencies stabilised at 2.7 percent of past year loans, among the lowest in the sector. This, along with write-offs, helped to contain the growth of gross NPLs to over 4 percent QoQ at 7 percent of loans.

The bank’s stressed loan ratio of 10 percent and net-NPL/net-worth of 31 percent are among the lowest across PSUs, said a CLSA note. The other key trends for 4Q were a 17 percent rise in net interest income (NII) led by a 20 percent rise in assets and interest on tax refunds.

CLSA trimmed its earnings estimates to factor higher credit costs (especially linked to subsidiaries). However, it retains a buy rating given the bank’s strong deposit franchise and better asset quality versus PSUs with a 12-months target price of Rs360.