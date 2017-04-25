App
Stocks
Apr 25, 2017 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Welspun India Q4 net profit falls 22.57% to Rs 154 cr

Total income of the company increased by 8.1 per cent to Rs 1,772.71 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,639.38 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Welspun India said in a BSE filing.

Welspun India Q4 net profit falls 22.57% to Rs 154 cr

Textiles firm Welspun India today reported a 22.57 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 154.48 crore for the quarter ended March 31.

Its net profit had stood at Rs 199.53 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income of the company increased by 8.1 per cent to Rs 1,772.71 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,639.38 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Welspun India said in a BSE filing.

During financial year 2016-17, Welspun India's consolidated net profit grew to Rs 362.37 crore as against Rs 749.12 crore in the preceding fiscal, it said.

The company's total income also rose to Rs 6,721.09 crore in the just concluded fiscal, from Rs 6,014.29 crore in 2015-16.

Its board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 0.65 per share.

Shares of the company were trading up 0.5 per cent at Rs 94.55 apiece on BSE.

