Welspun India Q1 PAT may dip 17.3% to Rs 126.8 cr: Edelweiss

Edelweiss has come out with its first quarter (April-June) earnings estimates for the Textiles sector. The brokerage house expects Welspun India to report net profit at 126.8 crore down 17.3% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 6.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 3.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1645.4 crore, according to Edelweiss.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 8.4 percent Q-o-Q (down 17 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 350.8 crore.

