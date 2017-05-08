App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 08, 2017 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Welspun Corp Q4 net rises five-fold to Rs 68.59 cr

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 13.06 crore in the year-ago period, WCL said in a filing to BSE.

Welspun Corp Q4 net rises five-fold to Rs 68.59 cr

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL), flagship company of the Welspun Group, today posted five-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 68.59 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 13.06 crore in the year-ago period, WCL said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income increased to Rs 2,172.49 crore, from Rs 1,976.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY'16

"Q4 was driven by strong volumes leading to improvement in profitability. Though we are starting the new fiscal with a moderate order book position, strong demand in domestic market coupled with favourable policy measures taken by the Government of India presents a positive outlook for the year," Welspun Group Chairman B K Goenka said in a statement.

"We continue to take various measures for further strengthening our capabilities while maintaining financial discipline," Goenka said.

Welspun Corp is a one-stop service provider offering complete pipe solution with a capability to manufacture line pipes ranging from half inch to 140 inches, along with specialized coating, double jointing and bending.

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Welspun Corp

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.