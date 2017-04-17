Wabco Limited Q4 PAT seen up 66.6% to Rs 71.3 cr: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillaries sector. The brokerage house expects Wabco Limited to report net profit at 71.3 crore up 66.6% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 25.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 9.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 618.4 crore, according to ICICI Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 42.8 percent Q-o-Q (up 35.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 108.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.