Voltas Q4 PAT seen up 73.7% to Rs 141.6 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Voltas to report net profit at 141.6 crore up 73.7% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 63.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 2.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1930.5 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 111.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 3.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 192.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.