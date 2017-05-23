Voltas Q4 PAT seen down at Rs 142 crore: Poll

Refrigerator and air conditioning maker Voltas will be announcing its fourth quarter numbers on Tuesday.

The company is likely to report a 20 percent fall in its Q4FY17 net profit at Rs 142.45 versus Rs 176 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, according to analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Revenue of the company is seen down at Rs 1885.14 crore against Rs 1889 crore.

Meanwhile, the operating profit (EBITDA) could fall to Rs 177.77 crore from Rs 185 crore reported a year ago.

Its unitary cooling division (UCP) is likely to report revenue growth of 5-10 percent, while the UCP margin would get impacted due to increased competition, stiffening raw material costs and support to end-customer in terms of financing schemes.

Sales are mainly driven by a strong summer and also vacating the fixed-speed air conditioning segment by the LG.