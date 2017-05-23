App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 23, 2017 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Voltas Q4 net profit up 22% at Rs 200 cr

Tata Group firm Voltas today reported a 22.06 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 200.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

Voltas Q4 net profit up 22% at Rs 200 cr

Tata Group firm Voltas today reported a 22.06 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 200.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 164.23 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Voltas said in a BSE filing.

Voltas' total income during the period under review was up 10.20 percent to Rs 2,096.86 crore, as against Rs 1,902.62 crore of the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its total expenses during the period was up 8.98 percent to Rs 1,847.73 crore as against Rs 1,695.47 crore.

For the entire 2016-17 fiscal, Voltas net profit stood at Rs 511.42 crore, up 30.09 percent, from Rs 393.11 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations for the fiscal stood at Rs 6,294.84 crore, up 6.99 percent, compared to Rs 5,883.37 crore in the previous year.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing Voltas informed BSE that its board in a meeting held today has recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share on face value of Re 1 per share for the year 2016-17.

Shares of Voltas today settled at Rs 409.75 on BSE, down 1.19 percent from previous close.

tags #Results #Voltas

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.