App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 21, 2017 08:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Videocon Industries June quarter loss widens to Rs 886 cr

The group had a net loss of Rs 368.75 crore in the year- ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. The company's total income fell sharply to Rs 1,642.11 crore in the June quarter this year, from Rs 2,888.94 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Videocon Industries reported widening of standalone net loss to Rs 885.82 crore for the three months ended June this year.

The group had a net loss of Rs 368.75 crore in the year- ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. The company's total income fell sharply to Rs 1,642.11 crore in the June quarter this year, from Rs 2,888.94 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, total expenses reduced to Rs 2,609.32 crore in the quarter under review. With respect to investments worth Rs 7,500.20 crore in the Videocon Telecommunications Ltd (VTL), the auditor has flagged concerns in the limited review report for the June quarter.

"In view of the huge accumulated losses at VTL, we are unable to express an opinion on the extent of realisability of...investments in VTL. The consequential effect...on the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 is not ascertainable,"

related news

as per the report that is part of the filing. In response, Videocon Industries said that though VTL has huge accumulated losses, its net worth is positive. "The management is confident of continuing its commercial operations in the National Long Distance and International Long Distance business. Accordingly, in the opinion of the management, no provision is required for diminution in the value of... investment in VTL," the filing said. On November 14, the company informed the exchanges that its board would meet on November 20 "to consider and take on record the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017". However, the reason for delayed reporting of June quarter results.

tags #BSE #earnings #Results #Videocon Industries

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.