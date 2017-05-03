V-Mart Q4 net profit at Rs 5 cr

Multi-brand retail chain V-Mart today reported a standalone net profit of Rs 4.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Its total income during the period under review was up by 41.85 percent at Rs 252.58 crore as against Rs 178.05 crore of the January-March quarter last fiscal.

For the financial year ended March 31, V-Mart's net profit rose to Rs 39.52 crore from Rs 27.63 crore a year ago, a rise of 43 per cent.

Its total income for during financial year 2016-17 was at Rs 1,004.81 crore, up 23.98 per cent as against Rs 810.42 crore during the last fiscal.

Shares of V-Mart today settled at Rs 960.65 on BSE, up 2.09 percent from its previous close.