App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 03, 2017 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

V-Mart Q4 net profit at Rs 5 cr

Multi-brand retail chain V-Mart today reported a standalone net profit of Rs 4.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

V-Mart Q4 net profit at Rs 5 cr

Multi-brand retail chain V-Mart today reported a standalone net profit of Rs 4.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

Its total income during the period under review was up by 41.85 percent at Rs 252.58 crore as against Rs 178.05 crore of the January-March quarter last fiscal.

For the financial year ended March 31, V-Mart's net profit rose to Rs 39.52 crore from Rs 27.63 crore a year ago, a rise of 43 per cent.

Its total income for during financial year 2016-17 was at Rs 1,004.81 crore, up 23.98 per cent as against Rs 810.42 crore during the last fiscal.

Shares of V-Mart today settled at Rs 960.65 on BSE, up 2.09 percent from its previous close.

tags #Results #V-Mart

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.