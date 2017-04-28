UPL Q4 profit seen up 10% at Rs 650 cr; Latin America, India biz may drive topline

Crop protection products manufacturer UPL (erstwhile United Phosphorous) is likely to report a 10 percent growth in fourth quarter profit at Rs 650 crore and 18 percent growth in revenue at Rs 5,127 crore compared with year-ago period.

Latin America and India businesses may drive growth during the quarter. Latin America business may show 20-25 percent growth due to strong rains and higher soybean production while India business may do better due to larger wheat area being sown.

Working capital around 90 days is expected to improve during the quarter that may reduce interest cost.

According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, operating profit is seen rising 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,134 crore but margin may shrink by 50 basis points to 22 percent in the quarter ended March 2017.

The stock rallied 63 percent in last one year due to cheap valuations against peers.