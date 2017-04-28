UPL Q4 net profit jumps over three-fold at Rs 741.59 cr

Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd today reported an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 741.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended March on higher income and lower tax expense.

Its net profit stood at Rs 191.94 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 5,537.06 crore during the fourth quarter of last fiscal as against Rs 4,568.07 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

During the entire last fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 1,733.52 crore from Rs 951.66 crore in the previous year.

Total income went up to Rs 17,123.44 crore in the 2016-17 fiscal from Rs 14,659.99 crore in the previous year.