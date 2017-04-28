App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 28, 2017 04:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

UPL Q4 net profit jumps over three-fold at Rs 741.59 cr

Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd today reported an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 741.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended March on higher income and lower tax expense.

UPL Q4 net profit jumps over three-fold at Rs 741.59 cr

Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd today reported an over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 741.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended March on higher income and lower tax expense.

Its net profit stood at Rs 191.94 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 5,537.06 crore during the fourth quarter of last fiscal as against Rs 4,568.07 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

During the entire last fiscal, the company's net profit increased to Rs 1,733.52 crore from Rs 951.66 crore in the previous year.

Total income went up to Rs 17,123.44 crore in the 2016-17 fiscal from Rs 14,659.99 crore in the previous year.

tags #Results #UPL Ltd

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.