you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 30, 2017 06:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unichem Laboratories Q4 net profit up 13% at Rs 31.46 cr

Drug firm Unichem Laboratories today reported a 13.61 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 31.46 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Unichem Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 343.99 crore as against Rs 310.63 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2017, the company reported a net profit of Rs 103.86 crore as compared to Rs 100.48 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY17.

Shares of the company closed 4.67 per cent up at Rs 253.20 on BSE.

#Results #Unichem Laboratories

