Ultratech Cement Q4 PAT seen up 8.4% to Rs 610 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ultratech Cement to report net profit at 610 crore up 8.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19 percent Q-o-Q (up 2.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 6590 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 20.1 percent Q-o-Q (down 2.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1250 crore.

