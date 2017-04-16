TVS Motors Q4 PAT may dip 4.2% to Rs 127 cr: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillaries sector. The brokerage house expects TVS Motors to report net profit at 127 crore down 4.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 3.6 percent Q-o-Q (up 2.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 2875 crore, according to ICICI Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 3.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 18.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 211.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.