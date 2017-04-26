App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
Apr 26, 2017 06:59 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

TVS Motor Q4 profit seen down 12%; slow volume growth may hit topline

Analysts say unfavorable product mix, higher discounting of BS-III vehicles may impact margin during the quarter. Higher raw material cost pressure may also impact margin.

TVS Motor Q4 profit seen down 12%; slow volume growth may hit topline

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company's fourth quarter profit is seen falling 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 103 crore while revenue may grow only 0.5 percent to Rs 2,827 crore due to slow volume growth.

Overall analysts expect a lacklustre quarter as volume growth continued to be in low single digit, slowing down growth to 2.3 percent in Q3 due to demonetisation.

Demonetisation continued to impact volumes in Q4 as well. Total sales volumes in Q4 increased 2.1 percent YoY (down 6 percent QoQ) to 6.75 lakh units.

Motorcycle volumes during the quarter declined 14 percent YoY while only silver lining was its strong growth in moped volumes.

Analysts say unfavorable product mix, higher discounting of BS-III vehicles may impact margin during the quarter. Higher raw material cost pressure may also impact margin.

Operating profit may increase 2.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 183 crore and margin may expand 10 basis points (down 90 bps QoQ) to Rs 6.4 percent in Q4.

tags #Result Poll #TVS Motor Company

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.