TVS Motor Q4 profit seen down 12%; slow volume growth may hit topline

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company's fourth quarter profit is seen falling 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 103 crore while revenue may grow only 0.5 percent to Rs 2,827 crore due to slow volume growth.

Overall analysts expect a lacklustre quarter as volume growth continued to be in low single digit, slowing down growth to 2.3 percent in Q3 due to demonetisation.

Demonetisation continued to impact volumes in Q4 as well. Total sales volumes in Q4 increased 2.1 percent YoY (down 6 percent QoQ) to 6.75 lakh units.

Motorcycle volumes during the quarter declined 14 percent YoY while only silver lining was its strong growth in moped volumes.

Analysts say unfavorable product mix, higher discounting of BS-III vehicles may impact margin during the quarter. Higher raw material cost pressure may also impact margin.

Operating profit may increase 2.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 183 crore and margin may expand 10 basis points (down 90 bps QoQ) to Rs 6.4 percent in Q4.