TV18 Broadcast posts Q4 profit at Rs 8.4 cr, revenue at Rs 298 cr

Moneycontrol News

Media firm TV18 Broadcast has reported consolidated net profit at Rs 8.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 against Rs 82.8 crore in same quarter last fiscal.

Total income from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 297.6 crore compared with Rs 302.2 crore in year-ago quarter, the company said in its filing.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was at Rs 40 crore in January-March quarter against Rs 87.6 crore in corresponding period of previous year. Margin came in at 13.4 percent against 29 percent year-on-year.

TV18 Broadcast said tax expenses for the quarter were at Rs 20 crore against Rs 0.4 crore in same quarter last fiscal while depreciation & amortisation expenses were at Rs 17.8 crore against Rs 9.09 crore.

At 13:06 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 41.35, down Rs 1.50, or 3.50 percent on the BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18, TV18 Broadcast and Moneycontrol.com.