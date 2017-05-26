TV Today posts Q4 net profit at Rs 36.57 cr

Media firm TV Today Network today reported a standalone net profit of Rs 36.57 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 18.40 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, TV Today Network informed BSE.

Its total income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 171.03 crore as against Rs 143.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, up 19 percent.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported an increase of 77.34 percent in its standalone net profit at Rs 107.88 crore compared to Rs 60.83 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Total income during the fiscal stood at Rs 594.12 crore as against Rs 583.05 crore in the previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, the company said its board has approved an investment of Rs 12 crore in equity shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mail Today Newspapers Pvt Ltd.

The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share having face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2016-17.