TTK Prestige Q4 net profit jumps 2-fold at Rs 53 cr
Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige today reported an over two-fold rise in net profit at Rs 53.69 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.
The company had reported a net profit at Rs 22.42 crore in the January-March quarter of previous fiscal, TTK Prestige said in a BSE filing.
Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 365.98 crore as compared to Rs 300.53 crore in the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 143 crore as against Rs 115.63 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.
Net sales for the fiscal was at Rs 1,603.64 crore as against Rs 1,487.93 crore in the previous fiscal.
The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs l2l per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
The board has also approved buyback of up to 1 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 at a price of Rs 7,000 payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 70 crore.Shares of TTK Prestige closed 0.29 per cent up at Rs 6,479.75 on BSE.