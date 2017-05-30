TTK Prestige Q4 net profit jumps 2-fold at Rs 53 cr

Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige today reported an over two-fold rise in net profit at Rs 53.69 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had reported a net profit at Rs 22.42 crore in the January-March quarter of previous fiscal, TTK Prestige said in a BSE filing.

Net sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 365.98 crore as compared to Rs 300.53 crore in the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 143 crore as against Rs 115.63 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Net sales for the fiscal was at Rs 1,603.64 crore as against Rs 1,487.93 crore in the previous fiscal.

The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs l2l per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

The board has also approved buyback of up to 1 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 at a price of Rs 7,000 payable in cash for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 70 crore.

Shares of TTK Prestige closed 0.29 per cent up at Rs 6,479.75 on BSE.