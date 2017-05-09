Trident Q4 net profit up 63.59% at Rs 99.66 cr

Textiles firm Trident reported a 63.59 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 99.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017 on account of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.92 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

Its total income stood at Rs 1,330.10 crore for the quarter under consideration, up 35.97 per cent, as against Rs 978.20 crore for the same period a year ago, Trident said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing, the company said its board approved the proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 600 crore by way of placement basis, in one or more tranches.

The company's board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per equity share for the financial year 2016-17.

Shares of Trident were trading 6.99 per cent lower at Rs 84.55 on BSE.