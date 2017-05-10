App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 10, 2017 10:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trident Q4 net profit jump 64% to Rs 100 cr

Trident Ltd reported a 63.6 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 99.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

Trident Q4 net profit jump 64% to Rs 100 cr

Trident Ltd reported a 63.6 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 99.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The home textiles and paper products maker had posted a net profit of Rs 60.9 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Its revenues stood at Rs 1,330.1 crore for the quarter under consideration, up 36 per cent, as against Rs 978.2 crore for the same period a year ago.

The revenue growth was led by 40 per cent growth in home textile segment in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to same quarter last year, as a result of sustained focus and efforts on marketing, designing and product innovation, it said.

For the year 2016-17, net profit was up 39 per cent to Rs 337 crore, while net revenue grew 29 per cent to Rs 4,839.3 crore compared to the previous fiscal.

"There might be some headwinds pertaining to rupee appreciation and global uncertainties, but overall, we foresee buoyant times for our stakeholders as we strive to create value for them," Trident Group Chairman Rajinder Gupta said.

Trident's customer base spans across the likes of Ralph Lauren, JC Penney, IKEA, Target, Wal-Mart, Macy's, Kohl's, Sears, Sam's Club, Burlington, etc. Exports account for about 55 per cent of its total sales.

tags #Results #Tridents

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.