Trident Q4 net profit jump 64% to Rs 100 cr

Trident Ltd reported a 63.6 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 99.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The home textiles and paper products maker had posted a net profit of Rs 60.9 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Its revenues stood at Rs 1,330.1 crore for the quarter under consideration, up 36 per cent, as against Rs 978.2 crore for the same period a year ago.

The revenue growth was led by 40 per cent growth in home textile segment in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to same quarter last year, as a result of sustained focus and efforts on marketing, designing and product innovation, it said.

For the year 2016-17, net profit was up 39 per cent to Rs 337 crore, while net revenue grew 29 per cent to Rs 4,839.3 crore compared to the previous fiscal.

"There might be some headwinds pertaining to rupee appreciation and global uncertainties, but overall, we foresee buoyant times for our stakeholders as we strive to create value for them," Trident Group Chairman Rajinder Gupta said.

Trident's customer base spans across the likes of Ralph Lauren, JC Penney, IKEA, Target, Wal-Mart, Macy's, Kohl's, Sears, Sam's Club, Burlington, etc. Exports account for about 55 per cent of its total sales.