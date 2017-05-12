App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 12, 2017 05:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan Q4 earnings miss estimates, profit up 7% at Rs 201 cr; revenue jumps 44%

Moneycontrol News

Jewellery and watches maker Titan Company has reported fourth quarter profit at Rs 200.7 crore, a growth of 7.4 percent over Rs 186.9 crore posted in same quarter last fiscal despite solid growth in revenue and operational income.

Total income from operations grew by 44.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,459.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2017 as jewellery revenue increased 55 percent to Rs 2,862.1 crore.

Operating profit during the quarter jumped 30.2 percent to Rs 272 crore but margin contracted 80 basis points to 7.9 percent compared with year-ago period.

Earnings barring revenue missed analysts' expectations. According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, profit was estimated at Rs 225 crore on revenue of Rs 3,143 crore. Operating profit was expected at Rs 319 crore and margin at 10 percent for the quarter.

