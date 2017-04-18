Titan Company Q4 PAT may dip 33% to Rs 171.7 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March) earnings estimates for the Retail sector. The brokerage house expects Titan Company to report net profit at 171.7 crore down 33% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 22.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 23.3 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 3004.4 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 24.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 36.2 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 266.7 crore.

