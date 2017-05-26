Thomas Cook Q4 loss narrows to Rs 16 crore

Tour operator Thomas Cook reported a loss of Rs 16.42 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The company had a loss of Rs 23.55 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 312.27 crore in the last quarter of FY2016-17, from Rs 292.22 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, Thomas Cook said in a regulatory filing.