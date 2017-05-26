App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
May 26, 2017 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

Thomas Cook Q4 loss narrows to Rs 16 crore

Total income of the company rose to Rs 312.27 crore in the last quarter of FY2016-17, from Rs 292.22 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, Thomas Cook said in a regulatory filing.

Thomas Cook Q4 loss narrows to Rs 16 crore

Tour operator Thomas Cook reported a loss of Rs 16.42 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The company had a loss of Rs 23.55 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 312.27 crore in the last quarter of FY2016-17, from Rs 292.22 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, Thomas Cook said in a regulatory filing.

tags #earnings #Results #Thomas Cook

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.