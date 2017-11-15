App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Nov 15, 2017 05:24 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Tencent third-quarter profit surges on smartphone games, payment services

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd posted a 69 percent jump in its quarterly net profit, blowing past estimates, underpinned by a strong growth in revenue from its smartphone games and payment-related services.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd posted a 69 percent jump in its quarterly net profit, blowing past estimates, underpinned by a strong growth in revenue from its smartphone games and payment-related services.

Net profit for the three months ended September rose to 18 billion yuan ($2.72 billion), China's largest social media and gaming company said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

This was above an average estimate of 15.18 billion yuan from six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

The company's revenue rose 61 percent to 65 billion yuan, beating analysts' estimate of 60.78 billion yuan.

related news

Tencent's market capitalisation has more than doubled this year, reaching $472 billion as of Wednesday, making it Asia's most valuable company.

Monthly active users of its social media mobile app WeChat hit 980 million, up from 963 million three months ago. Tencent said daily messages sent on the app rose to 38 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of 25 percent.

Revenue from smartphone games grew by 84 percent to 18.2 billion yuan in the quarter, led by the strong performance of titles including its popular multiplayer online battle arena game Honour of Kings.

The fantasy role-playing game based on Chinese historical characters became so popular that Tencent had to introduce curbs on playtime earlier this year amid reports of serious addiction among children.

Tencent's revenue from PC games rose 27 percent to 14.6 billion yuan, while online advertising revenue rose 48 percent to 11 billion yuan. Its revenue from "other" businesses, mainly from payment-related and cloud services, more than doubled.

The firm's monthly offline payment volume increased 280 percent. Tencent Cloud expanded its global coverage and now operates in 36 zones around the world, the company said.

Tencent also said it recorded rapid growth in subscription for digital content services.

Its Youtube equivalent, Tencent Video, now has more than 43 million paying subscriptions, making it the video streaming service with the largest subscriber base in China, Tencent said.

Tencent shares closed at HK$383 before results were announced, bringing their gains for the year to just over 100 percent against the wider market's 31 percent rise.

tags #Business #Results #Tencent Holdings Ltd #World News

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.