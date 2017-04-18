TCS net profit up 4.2% YoY; Top eight takeaways from Q4 results

Moneycontrol News

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported results for the quarter ended March 31 on Tuesday which was largely mixed bag according to CNBC-TV18 estimates.

The stock closed 0.2 percent lower at Rs 2,308 on Tuesday.

Going by the buzz on D-Street we have collated a list of top eight takeaways from TCS Q4 results:

Net Profit

TCS reported 4.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the net profit to Rs 6,608 crore for the quarter ended March 31, which slightly below the CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs6,638 crore. The net profit fell 2.5 percent on quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

The operating profit fell 1.4 percent on a QoQ basis to Rs 7,627 crore but rose 2.9 percent on a YoY basis.

Revenue

The rupee revenue grew 4.3 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 29,642 crore for the quarter ended March 31, but fell 0.3 percent sequentially. The dollar revenue for the quarter ended March 31 came at $4452 million which was slightly below the CNBC-TV18 estimate of $4479.5 million.

Dividend

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs27.50 per Equity Share of Rs 1 each of the Company which shall be paid or dispatched on the seventh day from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Digital Revenue

In FY17 Digital revenues grew 29 percent due to accelerating adoption across industries as customers looked to transform their enterprises. TCS captured significant opportunities in cloud automation, analytics, and IoT with 16.7 percent of total revenues ($3 billion) coming from digital services for FY17. At the end of Q4, Digital revenues were at 17.9 percent with a QoQ growth of 7.6 percent.

Growth across verticals

The financial year 2016-17 saw broad-based growth across markets with all industry verticals except BFSI, retail, and Hi-Tech growing in double digits. All markets grew in FY17 in constant currency (CC) terms.

Geographical Growth

Among major markets, Europe grew in double digits (13.6%) and crossed $2 billion milestones in revenues followed by North America (7.6%) and UK (6.1%). Among growth markets, MEA (14.8%) and Latin America (14.1%) led the way while India grew at 10.1% and APAC at 5.7%.

Human Resources

The company employed 387223 professionals globally from 130 nationalities. The attrition rate for IT services was 10.5% for the quarter ended March 2017, which was lower than 14.7% reported in the year-ago period. FY17 saw additions of 78,912 employees with a net addition of 33,380 employees. In Q4 there were total gross additions of 20,093 employees and net additions of 8726.

Innovation and Intellectual Property

As of March 31, the company has applied for 3,359 patents including 198 applied during the quarter. Till date, the company has been granted 478 patents.