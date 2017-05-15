Tata Steel’s Q4 net profit seen at Rs 1,000 cr; revenue at Rs 31,850 cr

Moneycontrol News

Steel major, Tata Steel, could post a net profit of Rs 1,000 crore for the March quarter against a net loss of Rs 3,213 crore reported during the corresponding quarter last year, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll. One must note that the March 2016 quarter had an exceptional item of Rs 2,857 crore.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue is expected to come in 8 percent higher at Rs 31,850 crore against Rs 29,507 crore.

The operating profit for the firm is seen at Rs 4,400 against Rs 2,204 crore posted during the corresponding quarter last year. The margin for the company is seen at 13.8 percent against 7.5 percent.

In its India business, the company’s sales volumes are seen rising 17 percent at 3.18 million tonnes against 2.72 million tonnes year on year. Strong volumes in India are likely due to a ramp up at Kalinganagar.

Its European operations, on the other hand, could surprise on the upside, given the sharp rise in spot spreads.

Besides the financials, the key things to watch out for the stock includes clarity on restructuring of European business, pension liability and high debt.