App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Aug 23, 2017 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power's Q1 renewable biz profit jumps 329% to Rs 142 cr

The renewable business capacity of Tata Power crossed 2,000 MW and non-fossil fuel portfolio stood at 3,144 MW, a 92 per cent increase from a year ago, it said in a statement.

Tata Power's Q1 renewable biz profit jumps 329% to Rs 142 cr

Tata Power today said its renewable portfolio recorded a 329 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 142.18 crore in the quarter to June 30, against the corresponding three months a year ago.

The renewable business capacity of Tata Power crossed 2,000 MW and non-fossil fuel portfolio stood at 3,144 MW, a 92 per cent increase from a year ago, it said in a statement.

Another 500 MW of capacity is under construction by Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), Tata Power’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The operating renewable portfolio of TPREL has grown to 1,457.2 MW, comprising 530.2 MW wind and 927 MW solar, respectively, it said.

On its commitment to generate 30-40 per cent power by 2025 through clean energy sources, Tata Power MD and CEO Anil Sardana said, "In the last 5 years, we have become the largest renewable energy player and going forward, we will continue to invest in renewable energy projects, both organic and inorganic, as well as in cutting-edge technologies to maximise shareholder value." Tata Power will continue to work towards ensuring that its renewable business remains the largest in the country, it added.

tags #earnings #Results #Tata Power

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.