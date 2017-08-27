Tata Power's Q1 renewable biz profit jumps 329% to Rs 142 cr
The renewable business capacity of Tata Power crossed 2,000 MW and non-fossil fuel portfolio stood at 3,144 MW, a 92 per cent increase from a year ago, it said in a statement.
Tata Power today said its renewable portfolio recorded a 329 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 142.18 crore in the quarter to June 30, against the corresponding three months a year ago.
The renewable business capacity of Tata Power crossed 2,000 MW and non-fossil fuel portfolio stood at 3,144 MW, a 92 per cent increase from a year ago, it said in a statement.
Another 500 MW of capacity is under construction by Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), Tata Power’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The operating renewable portfolio of TPREL has grown to 1,457.2 MW, comprising 530.2 MW wind and 927 MW solar, respectively, it said.