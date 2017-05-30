Tata Global Beverages Q4 net profit at Rs 51 crore

Tata Global Beverages, which sells tea brands like Tata Tea and Tetley today reported a group consolidated net profit of Rs 51.12 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2017.

The company had reported a group net loss of Rs 268.90 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

However, it clarified that the loss reflected on its books is due to the adoption of new accounting standards.

"This is the first year of the new Indian accounting standards (Ind AS). It has been a healthy growth, if it was like-to-like and not restated for accounting standards adjustments, it wasn't a loss last year," Tata Global Beverages Managing Director and CEO Ajoy Misra told reporters here.

The company said the group consolidated net profit for FY 16 as well as the last quarter of FY 16 reported under GAAP had a profit from sale of a non-core equity investment of Rs 328 crore, which under Ind AS have been accounted under retained earnings as opposed to being reflected under profit and loss statement in the erstwhile GAAP.

"We have gained over the profits of last year substantially this year. The growth in profits has come from a holistic improvement in market share, in volume growth, in new product launches and innovation-led differentiation. The improvement in net profit is a combination of regaining of market share in UK, which is an important market for us.

"We have got volume category growth. In US, Eight O'Clock coffee has performed very strongly," Misra added.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1691.08 crore as against Rs 1624.69 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2017, the company reported a net profit of Rs 454.80 crore. It had a net loss of Rs 37.09 crore in the 2015-16 fiscal.

Total income for the year stood at Rs 6862.65 crore as against Rs 6718.54 crore in FY 16.

"This has been a very good year and this growth has come from an all-round performance being exhibited by all parts of the business. India has seen good volume growth, revenue growth and has had five new product launches in the year gone by. We are in the mood to sustain the momentum of stepping up innovation and product launches because we believe the market place is evolving very fast and is willing to try new variants," added Misra.

India accounts for 40 per cent of the revenues and 60 per cent comes from the global markets.

On the rollout of GST, he expects the branded tea category to pick up.

"At 5 per cent (GST rate) we are more or less where we are today. My estimate is that it will not have a significant change in prices of tea," he said adding for last 18 months the company has been working and engaging on how to perfect and switch over to GST system along with stockists, dealers and the wholesalers.