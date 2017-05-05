App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings business
May 05, 2017 10:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Communications Q4 loss at Rs 209 crore

Tata Communications today reported a loss of Rs 209 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Tata Communications Q4 loss at Rs 209 crore

Tata Communications today reported a loss of Rs 209 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The gross revenue for the same quarter stood at Rs 4,300 crore.

"During the current quarter, based on the High Court order dated April 28, 2017, the company has made a provision of Rs 872 crore towards the contractual obligation under...agreement as the difference between the fair market value of the shares to be acquired and the advance paid to Tata Sons for shares of Tata Teleservices," the company said in a statement.

The quarterly revenue and EBITDA growth were hit by the exclusion of the India and Singapore data centre revenue, demonetisation impact and one-off expenses due to cable repair, employee-related expenses and legal and professional fee.

The consolidated net profit for the full year ended March 31, 2017 stood at Rs 1233 crore.

Commenting on the results, Vinod Kumar, MD and CEO of Tata Communications, said the market demand for the company's services remains strong and it continues to increase wallet share with large global enterprises.

The conclusion of the Data Center and Neotel deals makes the company stronger and more agile, and will help drive transformation from a traditional telco to a next-generation digital enablement provider, he added.

During financial year 2016-17, Tata Communications divested its data centre operations and sold off its South Africa-based telecom arm, Neotel to Liquid Telecom.

The company said none of the figures are comparable. PTI MBI .

tags #Q4FY17 Earnings #Results #Tata Communications

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.